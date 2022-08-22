Watch South Lake Tahoe black bear climb into culvert pipe to beat the heat

Humans in South Lake Tahoe can nap inside an air-conditioned cabin to avoid the heat or paddle out on a raft in the cool water, but what about the abundant bears in the area?

Entertaining video shot on August 17, 2022, shows one of the animals climbing into a culvert pipe to get out of the sun.

“South Lake Tahoe black bear taking advantage of a cool culvert pipe to day bed during the heat of the day,” according to information from the licensor of the video, distributed by Viral Hog via Video Elephant.

Bright sunshine and hot daytime temperatures in South Lake Tahoe continue this week, according to southtahoenow.,com. Records likely won’t break althought the high temps will come close.

The forecast for Monday calls for abundant sunshine and a high of 84°, according to weather.com.