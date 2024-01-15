How to watch South Korea vs Bahrain: TV channel and live stream for Asian Cup game today

South Korea begin their 2023 Asian Cup bid against Bahrain today.

With Tottenham captain Heung-min Son fit and firing, Jurgen Klinsmann's side arrive for the delayed tournament in Qatar among the favourites for victory.

South Korea are two-time champions of Asia, but have not won the competition since their back-to-back triumphs in 1956 and 1960, achieving three third-place finishes between 2000-11 before losing the final to Australia in 2015. They were ousted by Qatar in the quarter-finals in 2019.

They have a gentle-looking draw on paper in Group E along with Bahrain, Malaysia and Jordan and will be looking to get off to a strong start at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Al Rayyan on Monday.

Since their fourth-place finish in 2004, Bahrain have suffered three successive group stage eliminations before being bested by South Korea in extra-time of the round of 16 four years ago in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Where to watch South Korea vs Bahrain

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be shown live on subscription streaming service TrillerTV, with kick-off set for 11:30am GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to view the contest live online via the Triller website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action this morning via Standard Sport’s live match blog.