How to watch South Carolina vs. LSU women's basketball, TV channel, free live stream

The South Carolina Gamecocks and LSU Tigers will face off Wednesday night in Columbia for a rematch of the women's college basketball Southeastern Conference championship game last spring. If you want to catch the top-five action on TV or live stream, here are the details you need to know to follow along.

The Gamecocks enter the matchup ranked second in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll thanks to an 18-1 overall record and a perfect six wins in SEC play. The lone loss came against the top-ranked and undefeated UCLA Bruins.

The Tigers are ranked fourth in the Coaches Poll but remain undefeated with 20 wins overall and five wins against fellow conference schools so far. South Carolina represents LSU's biggest test this season to date.

South Carolina vs. LSU women's college basketball game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Gamecocks against the Tigers.

When : Thursday, Jan. 23

Where : Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

TV channel : ESPN

Live stream:

This matchup represents some of the best women's college hoops action you will see outside of the postseason tournaments this year. So be sure to tune in on Wednesday night!

What time is South Carolina vs. LSU ?

The Gamecocks take on the Tigers at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 23.

