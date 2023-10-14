Watch South Carolina’s Mario Anderson hurdle Florida defender for touchdown

Mario Anderson is quickly becoming a fan favorite at South Carolina.

The Newberry College running back transfer made another spectacular play on Saturday in the first half against Florida.

Anderson caught a short pass from Spencer Rattler and proceeded to take in for a 20-yard touchdown, hurdling the Gators’ Miguel Mitchell for the score to tie the game at 21-21.

Anderson, who wasn’t a factor early in the season, has scored a touchdown in three straight games for the Gamecocks. He had 90 total yards late in the first half.