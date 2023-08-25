How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: TV channel, online stream and start time for World Cup warm-up

(Getty Images)

South Africa and New Zealand conclude their on-pitch preparations for the Rugby World Cup with an eagerly-anticipated meeting at Twickenham.

The two southern hemisphere sides have decamped to Europe ahead of the tournament’s start in France in a fortnight.

Despite the proximity to the World Cup’s opening weekend, both Jacques Nienaber and Ian Foster have named strong sides with both the Springboks and All Blacks hoping to build momentum into the pool stages.

A potentially sell-out crowd is expected at the home of English rugby as two contenders meet.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is South Africa vs New Zealand?

South Africa vs New Zealand is due to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Friday 25 August at Twickenham Stadium in southwest London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Mix, with coverage on the channel from 7.25pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

South Africa have named a close to full strength forward pack, with Siya Kolisi again captaining the Springboks after impressing on his return from injury against Wales last weekend. Veteran number eight Duane Vermeulen is brought into the back row while Eben Etzebeth and Franco Mostert combine at lock.

There is a little more experimentation from Jacques Nienaber in the backline, with talented youngster Canan Moodie selected to start at outside centre for the first time in his senior career. Moodie may be vying for a starting World Cup place on the wing with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi - the pair combine with Damian Willemse in the back three.

New Zealand are without Brodie Retallick and Shannon Frizell, which creates a rare starting opportunity for Luke Jacobson in the back five of the All Blacks’ pack. Jacobson occupies the blindside in Frizell’s absence and is about the only member of Ian Foster’s starting fifteen who would consider himself unlikely to also make the run-on side for the World Cp opener against France, with Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett paired in playmaking partnership at fly half and full back.

Story continues

Foster has opted to match the Springboks with a 6/2 bench split, with lock Josh Lord called up to fill one of the replacement spots despite missing out on selection for the tournament. Cam Roigard gets the nod ahead of Finlay Christie as Aaron Smith’s back-up.

Line-ups

South Africa XV: 1. Steven Kitshoff, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Frans Malherbe; 4. Eben Etzebeth, 5. Franco Mostert; 6. Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Duane Vermeulen; 9. Faf de Klerk, 10. Manie Libbok; 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Canan Moodie, 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse; 15. Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16. Bongi Mbonambi, 17. Ox Nche, 18. Trevor Nyakane, 19. Jean Kleyn, 20. RG Snyman, 21. Marco van Staden; 22. Cobus Reinach, 23. Willie le Roux.

New Zealand XV: 1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Dane Coles, 3. Tyrel Lomax; 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Samuel Whitelock; 6. Luke Jacobson, 7. Sam Cane (capt.), 8. Ardie Savea; 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Richie Mo’unga; 11. Mark Telea, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan; 15. Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Josh Lord, 21. Dalton Papali’i; 22. Cam Roigard, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

Odds

South Africa win 21/10

Draw 25/1

New Zealand win 1/2

Prediction

A nip-and-tuck affair ends with a late All Blacks surge to victory. South Africa 25-30 New Zealand