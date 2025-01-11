Watch: ‘It sounds ridiculous’ but it’s a try – was this the most bizarre score of the season?

Bordeaux-Begles’ Louis Bielle-Biarrey ensures the ball stays in play as Bordeaux score a curious try against Exeter - Getty Images/Justin Tallis

Referee Ben Whitehouse was left explaining a highly technical decision to award Damian Penaud’s try in Bordeaux-Begles’s big win at Exeter, admitting that the ruling “sounds ridiculous” before adding that “believe it or not” the try was going to stand.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the electric France wing who came off the bench, chased down his own grubber kick following a UBB counter-attack, beating Exeter’s Paul Brown-Bampoe to the ball.

Bielle-Biarrey then kicked the ball on to Brown-Bampoe, with it bouncing forwards for his France team-mate Damian Penaud to touch down in the in-goal area.

An unusual Bordeaux Bègles score 👀



A loophole in the rulebook helps the visitors to their sixth try against Exeter Chiefs 🟣#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/J16SpDXilu — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

However, watching from the stands and on television it appeared as though the ball was already in touch when Bielle-Biarrey hacked on.

Replays then showed this was not the case, with Whitehouse then taking his time consulting with TMO Aled Griffiths and then the Exeter captain Dafydd Jenkins that because the ball had not crossed the plane of the touchline when Bielle-Biarrey’s other foot was on the whitewash, the ball was still live and the try stood.

The verdict even left experienced commentator Lawrence Dallaglio initially confused by the decision, believing along with everyone else watching that Bielle-Biarrey was in touch as this was a rule barely anybody – bar the officials – knew.

In an otherwise one-sided thrashing, Exeter’s heaviest-ever defeat in Europe, this was an unusual score. It was also the most points Exeter had conceded at home since coming into the Premiership in 2010.

Bielle-Biarrey was quick to use his head, and his feet, to set up a most unusual try - Getty Images/Justin Tallis

And listening to the referees’ explanation you could tell that even they were surprised at the decision they were making.

This is the transcript of their conversation, firstly between the officiating team and then as they explained it to the players:

‘Believe it or not the law allows you to stand on the line and kick the ball’

Referee Ben Whitehouse: Can you check touch first? I think I’ve got a grounding here.

Whitehouse: Okay, on-field try, Al. Couple of things to check. Is he in touch? Is the try-scorer in front of the player who last played it, and I have a grounding so on-field try?

TMO Aled Griffiths: Okay, so on-field try, checking touch and offside.

Griffiths: So he is onside, we are just checking touch.

Whitehouse: So is that ball over the... Okay let me explain this because it is really tight.

Lawrence Dallaglio on comms: His foot looks [it’s] in touch there. The non-kicking foot is in touch, isn’t it?

Ian Madigan on comms: He’s in touch.

Whitehouse: Adam, listen to me as well. The ball hasn’t crossed the plane of touch, is that correct?

TMO: Correct.

Whitehouse: So he is allowed, it sounds ridiculous, he is allowed to stand on the line and kick the ball if the ball hasn’t crossed the plane of touch and it will still be in-field, agree?

TMO: Correct.

Whitehouse: The player who scores the try is behind the kicker, so the try is good. Captain [to Exeter’s Dafydd Jenkins], it’s a very technical one but I’ll try and explain as best I can, Daf. The ball does not cross the plane of touch, so believe it or not the law allows you to stand on the line and kick the ball. The try is good, Okay?

Nick Heath on comms: It is a curious one. The fans around the ground who haven’t had the explanation from Ben Whitehouse might just be wondering how his foot was on the touchline when he makes the kick. A little wrinkle in the law book.

Madigan: Fair play to Ben Whitehouse. He has gone deep into the rule book there. There are a few quirky rules in rugby union and that’s one of them.

Dallaglio: It’s interesting because if you were putting the ball down with your hand and your foot and other leg was in touch, then you’re in touch. But what a smart piece of thinking.