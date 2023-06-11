How to watch Soccer Aid 2023: TV Channel and live stream for Wembley showpiece tonight
It’s the return of Soccer Aid tonight at Old Trafford as England take on the World XI in a bid to raise millions of pounds for charity.
England Euros winner Jill Scott captains the England team under the management of Harry Redknapp, with Paddy McGuinness, Sir Mo Farah and Gary Neville among her teammates for the home side.
The World XI will be led by Usain Bolt after glory last year, with Lee Mack, Roberto Carlos and Tommy Fury all featuring for a team led by the new Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino.
The annual charity football match, created by Robbie Williams in 2006, sells tickets in support of Unicef UK.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Soccer Aid 2023?
Soccer Aid is set to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Sunday 11 June at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the charity match on ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm. Soccer Aid will also be available to view on STV, or via ITVX online.
What are the line ups?
England
Jill Scott (c)
Paddy McGuinness
Jermain Defoe
Karen Carney
Gary Cahill
Jack Wilshere
Bugzy Malone
Tom Grennan
Sir Mo Farah
Alex Brooker
Gary Neville
Paul Scholes
Chunkz
Joel Corry
Eni Aluko
David James
Scarlette Douglas
Nicky Butt
Liam Payne
Danny Dyer
Asa Butterfield
Tom Hiddleston
Coaches
Stormzy
Emma Hayes
Vicky McClure
Harry Redknapp
David Seaman
Soccer Aid World XI FC
Usain Bolt (c)
Lee Mack
Steven Bartlett
Kem Cetinay
Mo Gilligan
Maisie Adam
Tommy Fury
Heather O’Reilly
Kalyn Kyle
Noah Beck
Ben Foster
Roberto Carlos
Nani
Francesco Totti
Gabriel Batistuta
Leon Edwards
Sam Claflin
Hernan Crespo
Patrice Evra
Niko
Coach
Mauricio Pochettino
Robbie Keane
Martin Compston
Mel C
How much does Soccer Aid raise for charity?
Soccer Aid 2022, which was held at the London Stadium, raised £15,673,728 for Unicef, the highest tally in the event’s history.