How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Slovenia and Serbia are both looking for their first victories in Group C at Euro 2024 later today.

The former came from behind to hold Denmark on Sunday, while the latter were just edged out by England, leaving things perfectly poised.

With the Danes playing group favourites England later today, it opens up a real chance for both Slovenia and Serbia to put pressure on them. Three points for either would threaten to blow the group wide open.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

Where to watch Slovenia vs Serbia

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 1pm for a 2pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.