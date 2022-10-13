Watch SLO County firefighters shoot flames instead of water in controlled burn

Cal Fire conducted a large, pre-planned fire near Lake Nacimiento on Thursday to control what they called “hazardous vegetation” in the area, according to a news release by the agency.

The burn began at around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the release, and a video posted on Twitter and Facebook shortly after showed firefighters spraying a stream of flames into brush.

Firefighters planned to burn 400 acres of vegetation southwest of Lake Nacimiento in the Running Deer area along Gage Irving Road, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters spray flames into brush near Lake Nacimiento on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, during a prescribed burn by Cal Fire SLO County to reduce fuels during the drought.

The burn is conducted in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council, Monterey County Water Resources Agency, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, PG&E, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board and local landowners.

Cal Fire will have engines onsite during all burn operations and throughout the weekend, according to the agency.