Watch SLO County firefighters shoot flames instead of water in controlled burn
Cal Fire conducted a large, pre-planned fire near Lake Nacimiento on Thursday to control what they called “hazardous vegetation” in the area, according to a news release by the agency.
The burn began at around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the release, and a video posted on Twitter and Facebook shortly after showed firefighters spraying a stream of flames into brush.
Firefighters planned to burn 400 acres of vegetation southwest of Lake Nacimiento in the Running Deer area along Gage Irving Road, Cal Fire said.
The burn is conducted in cooperation with the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council, Monterey County Water Resources Agency, San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, PG&E, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board and local landowners.
Cal Fire will have engines onsite during all burn operations and throughout the weekend, according to the agency.
LAKE NACIMIENTO: The West Nacimiento VMP is underway. Reminder to communities in the area, smoke will be visible today, and firefighters will be on scene through the weekend. #CountyOfSlo #VMP #CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/k38Vht8L4A
— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 13, 2022