WATCH: Sixers' Corey Brewer gets technical for kicking Torey Craig's head on dunk
Corey Brewer received an usual technical foul Saturday.
The 76ers forward kicked Nuggets guard Torey Craig in the head on the tail end of a dunk. The referees determined a technical foul was warranted.
Corey Brewer accidentally kicked Torrey Craig in the head after hanging on the rim... pic.twitter.com/uelV2PeXNj
Craig appeared to be fine after the incident. He was just a little shaken up.
Brewer signed his second 10-day contract with Philadelphia on Friday. He had eight points on 4-of-4 shooting before receiving the technical.
The 76ers have won their last two games, but did not have Jimmy Butler or Joel Embiid available against Denver.