Watch: Sir Robert Buckland sings God Save the King live on television

Sir Robert Buckland

With any event as significant as the Coronation, it can be easy to worry about striking the wrong note.

But Sir Robert Buckland had no reason to worry as he treated viewers to an operatic rendition of God Save the King during a live television broadcast.

The Conservative MP and former justice secretary joined Camilla Tominey, The Telegraph’s associate editor, on her GB News politics programme on Sunday morning.

Reappearing at the end of the show, Sir Robert said: “I do like bursting into song at random moments. I’m fitting the [Welsh] stereotype really, really well, am I not?

“But I’ve been singing since I was a kid, and I love singing. Choirs in college, choirs, you know… I just like a bit of karaoke as well.”

He then proceeded to close out the programme with his rendition of the national anthem.

🎤 Sir Robert Buckland sings God Save the King, live on GB News.



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/IS0FPgkPsY — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 7, 2023

It is not his first foray into public performance. Sir Robert sang with the Wessex Choir at a charity concert last year, as well as singing a solo at a separate live event to raise funds for Ukraine.

Earlier in the programme, he had given his view of the treatment of anti-monarchy protests in the wake of the Metropolitan Police making dozens of arrests throughout Saturday.

Asked if his party had been “overzealous” by introducing new anti-protest laws, Sir Robert replied: “I supported this legislation, in fact, I was the minister who helped put it through. And I think it was absolutely right that we did so.

“The police would be in the dock if they let something happen and the parade was obstructed, or horses were frightened… That’s not safe.”

Sir Robert, who switched sides in last summer’s Tory leadership contest to support Liz Truss, also admitted last week’s local elections represented a “very bad day” after results in Swindon that would see him lose his Commons seat if replicated nationally.

“I’ve seen days like this before, and I’ve seen how the Conservative Party learns and recovers from it.

“That’s the key thing now, we’ve got to listen to what people are saying to us, we’ve got to do better, and we’ve got to press on. I think, you know, Rishi’s getting it right.”