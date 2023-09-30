How to Watch Simone Biles and Other Athletes Compete at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships

The sporting event will take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 at the Sportpaleis in Belgium

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Simone Biles

Simone Biles is once again competing in the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships!

Taking place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, the annual event follows various athletes — including Biles, 26 — competing in both team and individual apparatus and all-around competitions.

Biles is now set to become the first gymnast from the United States to compete at six worlds, Entertainment Tonight reported. And at age 26, she will become the oldest U.S. woman to compete at the event in more than 50 years, the outlet said.

The 2023 World Championships will also serve as qualifiers for events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, though the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has already qualified for next year’s Games, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Biles and other athletes compete at the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships.

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Simone Biles

How do I watch the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships?

The 2023 World Gymnastics Championships will be broadcast live on TV through NBC.

Fans can also catch the event through Peacock, which has subscriptions starting at $6 per month.



When are the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships?

The 2023 World Gymnastics Championships will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, 2023.



Who is on the 2023 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Word Championships Team?

Alongside Biles, Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Joscelyn Roberson will compete.

Kayla DiCello, meanwhile, will travel as an alternative for the team.

What is the schedule of the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships?

Sept. 30, 2023 - Men's Qualifications Day 1

Men’s Subdivision 1

Men’s Subdivision 2

Men’s Subdivision 3

Men’s Subdivision 4

Oct. 1, 2023 – Men’s Qualifications Day 2 and Women’s Qualifications Day 1

Men’s Subdivision 5

Men’s Subdivision 6

Women’s Subdivision 1

Women’s Subdivision 2

Women’s Subdivision 3

Oct. 2, 2023 – Women’s Qualifications Day 2

Women’s Subdivision 4

Women’s Subdivision 5

Women’s Subdivision 6

Women’s Subdivision 7

Women’s Subdivision 8

Women’s Subdivision 9

Women’s Subdivision 10

Oct. 3, 2023

Men’s Team Final at 1:30 p.m. EST

Oct. 4, 2023

Women’s Team Final at 1:30 p.m. EST

Oct. 5, 2023

Men’s All-Around Final at 1:30 p.m. EST

Oct. 6, 2023

Women’s All-Around Final at 1:30 p.m. EST

Oct. 7, 2023

Apparatus Finals Day 1 at 8:00 a.m. EST

Men’s Floor

Women’s Vault

Men’s Pommel Horse

Women’s Uneven Bars

Men’s Rings

Oct. 8, 2023

Apparatus Finals Day 2 at 8:00 a.m. EST

Men’s Vault

Women’s Beam

Men’s Parallel Bars

Women’s Floor

Men’s High Bar



Read the original article on People.