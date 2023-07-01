Watch: Shohei Ohtani smashes 493-foot homer, shatters record during Angels loss

Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning the Angels' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim Friday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

The Angels’ bats struggled against the Diamondbacks on Friday, but Shohei Ohtani provided their first run in his signature way.

In the sixth, Ohtani hit his 30th home run of the season, measured at 493 feet. It was his longest home run — the previous was 470 feet, against Kansas City in 2021.

His 15 home runs in June put him in a four-way tie for most homers hit all time by an American League player in that month in one season.

The other three? Babe Ruth (1930), Bob Johnson (1934) and Roger Maris (1961).

4️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ feet for No. 30!



Shohei Ohtani is UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/W7TxBembrj — MLB (@MLB) July 1, 2023

Ohtani also joined Sammy Sosa as the only other player to hit 30 home runs and steal 10 bases before July. Sosa did it during the 1998 season.

Ohtani followed his Herculean effort by scoring again in the bottom of the eighth, driven in after Anthony Rendon — who returned from the injured list ahead of Friday’s game — grounded into a double play.

The loss went to Angels starter Griffin Canning, who gave up five earned runs on three hits with four walks and nine strikeouts during six innings. Most of the damage happened in the second inning when Canning gave up a grand slam to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

