Watch: Shocking soccer goal highlights September Girls Play of the Month winner

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce its Girls Play of the Month winner for September!

This play takes us to the East Coast, where senior Amelia Maier, of Burr and Burton Academy in Vermont, proved there's no defense for a perfect shot:

Amelia Maier of Burr and Burton Academy scores tie breaking goal in last 90 seconds against Mount Anthony High school at the Patriot Classic finals tournament this Monday 09/11/23 Final score 2-1 #SCTop10 #ESPN pic.twitter.com/oPBlGdJ17V — Ian Maier (@real_IanMaier) September 13, 2023

Maier received the ball about 40 yards from the net with a couple ​​Mount Anthony defenders cautiously approaching. She shocked everyone in the stadium when she took a touch and launched a shot on goal. The ball arched perfectly over the goalie's outstretched arm, just under the crossbar, for what amounted to the game-winning goal in the championship game of the Patriots Classic.

This play is now a nominee for 2024 Girls National Play of the Year!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, honoring athletes from all 50 states. Top student-athletes in over 30 sports will be announced in teams of 25 nominees throughout this 2023-24 academic year, culminating with player of the year announcements in each sport during this summer's big event.

Play of the Year, Coach of the Year, Courage Award and Special Olympics Athlete of the Year will be among this year's many national premiere award categories. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event!

