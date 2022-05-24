Watch shocking moment dog attacks heroic commuter at New Malden station

This is the horror moment a brave man who had stepped in to stop an “out of control” dog from attacking commuters tries to wrestle free from the jaws of the animal after it turns on him.

Police were called to reports of a dog attacking members of the public outside New Malden railway station.

Witnesses said a man in a vest had stepped in to subdue the animal that had broken free from its owner and already attacked another person at 6.45pm on Friday.

Video shot from flats overlooking the scene shows the moment the screaming dog owner lets go of one of her dog’s leads as it rips free from her grasp.

(Supplied)

A man tries in vain to flee but is caught by the canine who clamps onto one of his thrashing legs.

He eventually manages to grab hold of the dog’s leash and get his knee on its back to subdue the out of control animal.

Police said two people suffered injuries in the dog attack with one hospitalised and needing stitches to their arms and legs.

The 22-year-old owner was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the animal was seized following the attack, dismissing rumours it had been shot dead at the scene.

A witness told the Standard: “I had another neighbour say that these same dogs have attacked a little dog in Beverley Park in the past so this didn’t seem the first incident.

“Their owner should have them muzzled if that was true. The owner was irresponsible, it doesn’t look like the dogs have any training at all.”

BTP said they were called to New Malden railway station at 6.42pm on 20 May following reports of a dog attacking members of the public.

A spokesman said: “Paramedics also attended and one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, he has since been released after receiving stitches.

“A second person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and conveyed to police custody. She has been released under investigation.”