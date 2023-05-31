Watch Sherri Shepherd tackle a dummy on live TV: 'No more alimony payments for you!'

Sherri Shepherd just went HAM on a dummy.

One day after the Sherri host pulled off her wig and tossed it off stage in front of a live studio audience, Shepherd unleashed another gleefully surprising segment to solidify the program's rising status as one of the wildest spaces on daytime TV.

Shepherd welcomed guest Terry Crews to the show on Wednesday's episode, with the former NFL player teaching the ex-View cohost some of his best tackling techniques — and Shepherd put them to good use, right then and there.

"Now, Terry, I've been working out really hard, but I just need to be ready for anything that's happening on the streets of New York. Because I've been working out — I do work out — but you've got to take me, you've got to show me all the tackling tips," Shepherd said.

"I'm going to show you some, but, remember, I wasn't that good, that's why I got cut from the NFL," Crews responded. "You've gotta line up with them. You've got to see the person you're going to tackle. You've got to line up with them.... Then you have to turn yourself to the side, we're going to go this way, we're going to go that way, but, listen, always, always, look at the hips. The hips will never go anywhere else. Someone will fake you out with the hands, but the hips will never move. Let me show you how to do that!"

Sherri Shepherd tackles a dummy with Terry Crews on 'Sherri'

While repeating Crews' mantra — "look at the hips" — Shepherd gassed herself up, grunted, and charged at the inflatable dummy, taking it (and herself) to the ground, while the audience cheered.

Shepherd proceeded to beat up the inanimate object, locking its head between her legs, slamming it into the ground, and rolling around with it on a mat.

sherri shepherd tackles dummy

Debmar-Mercury Sherri Shepherd beats up an inflatable dummy on 'Sherri'

"No more alimony payments for you!" she screamed before throwing the show to commercial.

Sherri airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area, and take a little time to enjoy the view of Shepherd tackling a dummy in the clip above.

