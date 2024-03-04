How to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United tonight as they continue their Premier League title challenge.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on a fine run of form and have found an extra attacking verve of late, meaning they will be full of confidence heading up to Bramall Lane.

The Blades are rooted to the bottom of the table, conceding all manner of goals in the process.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game this evening.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage of Monday Night Football starts at 6:30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers to Sky Sports will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.