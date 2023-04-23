Watch Shane Kluivert score season’s most controversial goal for Barcelona U16 – but is it fair? - TikTok

Patrick Kluivert’s son Shane, playing for a Barcelona youth team, scores one of the season’s most controversial goals - against a Crystal Palace under-16 side.

Kluivert converts into an empty net as the entirety of the Palace youth team, including the goalkeeper, take a drinks break following an injury to one of Barcelona’s young players. The goal came in a 4-0 win for Barcelona at the Mediterranean International Cup, a youth tournament on the Costa Brava, in video footage that emerged last night.

After an unnamed Barcelona player was fouled, it appears as if Palace’s youngsters head to the dugout side of the pitch to take on water while their rival receives treatment. The Barca youngster then appears to get to his feet and scramble off the pitch, leaving play to resume while all 11 members of the English youth side were off the pitch.

A quick pass from the keeper, believed to be Jordi Saucedo Avaroma, begins the move, which ends with Kluivert running half the pitch and scoring into the empty net while Palace’s players watch on in confusion. The goal gave Barcelona a 3-0 lead and extinguished any hopes of a Palace comeback.

Mientras el equipo rival está en el banquillo, el Barça aprovecha para meter un gol a puerta vacía. Los #valors que te enseñan en La Masía. #MesQueUnClub pic.twitter.com/2DdJjpqHWT — Hernández Culerdo (@Hernandezcule_) April 22, 2023

Viewers are likely to be split on whether it represents quick-thinking by Kluivert and his Barcelona team-mates or evidence that Barcelona’s La Masia graduates are being schooled in the darker arts of the game. Palace’s run to the semi-finals had included an impressive 3-1 group stage win over their Juventus counterparts and a penalty-shootout victory over Marseille in the quarter-finals.

But their attempts at winning the MIC tournament hit the buffers in their semi-final in Girona. The semi-final had been played on April 8 but it is only now, as the footage emerges, that the goal is coming under scrutiny. Kluivert scored twice in the win, with up-and-coming stars Oscar Ferreno and Juan Hernandez Torres completing the victory.

The Dutch youngster, whose older brother Justin is a winger for Roma, first hit the headlines in 2017 when he signed a contract to endorse Nike - aged just nine.