Watch: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes Make Dance Video on 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3' Set

Actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes share a good friendship bond and once again the duo has teased their fans with their chemistry. Recently, Shaheer took to his Instagram and shared a dance reel that starred the duo and two other friends. The four of them were seen dancing to the trending Instagram song ‘My Bestie.’ The actor captioned the video using a hashtag.

The post received immense love from fans and industry friends, who flooded the comment section. Singer-songwriter, Akasa Singh and Shakti fame Kavveri Priiyam called the reel cute in the comment section. While others dropped heart emojis. One of the fans referred to them as fantastic 4. "ShaRica setting major friendship goals," wrote another.

Once again, Shaheer and Erica are coming together for the third season of ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi- Nayi Kahani.’ The shooting of episodes has commenced in Siliguri. The daily soap gave a big boost to Shaheer and Erica’s careers as fans loved their chemistry as Dev and Sonakshi.

Fans could not keep calm after the makers announced the third season, which comes with the tagline ‘Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraii me pyaar hai ya daraar?’ As the promo and tagline portray, the third season is around the changes and differences in their relationship. The promo featured Dev and Sonakshi discussing how the differences in thoughts come as time passes.

Written by Durjoy Dutta, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the most popular and loved shows on television.

Recently, Shaheer also starred opposite TV actress Hina Khan in the music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana. The music video received a great response from fans and within 5 days of release, it garnered millions of views. On the other hand, Erica, who was recently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has been crowned as this year’s Times most desirable woman on TV.

