WATCH: Seton Hall Hands St. John's First Loss on Game-Winning Buzzer Beater

Another school fell from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday night when Seton Hall beat St. John's in dramatic fashion.

Seton Hall claimed a 76–74 win on Shavar Reynolds Jr.'s game-winning buzzer-beater. The three-pointer ended St. John's undefeated start, dropping the Red Storm to 12–1 on the season. The Pirates improved to 10–3.

Watch the wild finish below.

Former walk-on Shavar Reynolds drains the game-winning three at the buzzer as Seton Hall comes back to beat previously undefeated St. John's!



New Jersey native and NBA guard J.R. Smith was seen on the sidelines reacting in celebration of the shot.

Reynolds finished with just eight points and three rebounds. His effort was compounded by four other Seton Hall players—Myles Powell, Quincy McKnight, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Michael Nzei—who all scored in double-figures.

It's the second time this month the Pirates have used a late-game triple to defeat a notable opponent. On Dec. 8, Myles Cale knocked in a go-ahead trey to give Seton Hall an 84–83 upset win in overtime against No. 9 Kentucky.