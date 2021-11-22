WATCH: The Selling Sunset Cast Is Stepping Out for Season 4 — and Introducing Some New Friends

The ladies of Selling Sunset are back — and they've got a few new friends they'd like to introduce fans to.

In a new teaser released by Netflix on Monday, above, the cast of the hit real estate reality show — including Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, and newcomers Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan — step out in all-white outfits before striking a pose on a dramatic Los Angeles rooftop.

Jason, who is now the sole leader of the Oppenheim Group after his twin brother, Brett, left to start his own brokerage, emerges from the crowd and tosses up a key that's caught a few thousand miles away by the leader of another group of power agents: Sharelle Rosado, head of Tampa's Allure Realty and one of the stars of the new spinoff series Selling Tampa.

As PEOPLE has previously reported, the long-awaited fourth season of Selling Sunset will be available to stream on Netflix on Wednesday, November 24. (The network confirmed in March that the cult-favorite show had been renewed for two more seasons.)

The same month, PEOPLE reported that Adam DiVello, who created Selling Sunset would be showrunning another reality series on Netflix, Selling Tampa, which features an all-Black, all-female cast of real estate agents.

"Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd. Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this all Black, all female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast," a press release from Netflix stated. "These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate."

Rosado, 33, is currently expecting a baby daughter with her fiancé, former NFL player and Dancing with the Stars alum Chad Johnson, PEOPLE exclusively revealed in August. She learned about her pregnancy news in the middle of shooting the show, making sure cameras were along to document the emotional moment.

PEOPLE also reported earlier this month that another Selling Sunset spin-off would be coming to Netflix in the new year: Selling the OC, which will follow Jason as he opens a new office in Newport Beach, Calif.

The show, which will also be executive produced by DiVello will feature an all-new cast, including Newport Beach real estate agents Alexandra Hall, Austin Victoria and Brandi Marshall.

Season 4 of Selling Sunset will be available to stream November 24, and Selling Tampa premieres December 15 on Netflix.