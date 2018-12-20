Watch the season finale of 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute title-game tips

It’s Super Bowl week and the FFL crew has you covered from every angle. How will Todd Gurley and DeAndre Hopkins’ injuries impact your title run? Will Jamaal Williams finally thrive without Aaron Jones around? And who will be the breakout stars in 2019? You’ll get all that and more in the final edition of Fantasy Football Live’s 13th season.

Andy Behrens, Brad Evans, Liz Loza, Tank Williams, Nicole Zaloumis and Dr. Greg Horner will tackle all that and more this Sunday on FFL, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET. Matt Harmon will also stop by to examine a receiver matchup he likes and one that scares him in Week 16.

Brad will also be dishing out advice on Facebook Live (Yahoo Fantasy Facebook) and Periscope (@YahooFantasy) at 10:30 am ET. Dalton Del Don will tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Here’s how you can join the fun:

Phone: 877.FFL.GURU

Twitter: #AskFFL and via Periscope

Yahoo Fantasy Facebook

