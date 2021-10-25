Watch Sean Paul Write The Catchiest Jingle For Coconuts In Under 10 Seconds

Sean Paul put his free styling skills to the test in a brand new episode of "Jingle Challenge," the Delish video series that challenges singers and songwriters to write a catchy jingle for 10 totally random food-related in just a few seconds. Being from Jamaica, Sean's words were all inspired by Caribbean cuisine staples, from curry and guava to rum punch and coconuts. And honestly, the rapper did not disappoint.

Sean’s quick thinking lead to some incredible lines like: "Anytime I want to get crunk, I draw from my rum punch. Anytime I want to touch the road, rum punch overload. Anytime when me chillin' in the club, rum punch is what I love." Not sure about you, but it’s already stuck in my head.

Between jingles, he also shared a few fun facts about some of the dishes. For example ackee, his favorite breakfast dish, is often confused with scrambled eggs, but it's actually made with fish and vegetables. Coconuts are another one of his favorites and according to Sean, coconut water is a good way to help wash out your body. But perhaps the most interesting of all the foods mentioned is callaloo, a leafy vegetable indigenous to the Caribbean, which the rapper explains is known as being a "natural Viagra" when eaten over time. The more you know!

So, what are you waiting for? Get busy and hear every on-the-fly food jingle Sean came up with in the video above.

