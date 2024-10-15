How to watch Scotland vs Portugal FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Nations League today

Scotland welcome Portugal to Hampden Park tonight as they search for their first points in the Nations League.

The Scots are rooted to the bottom of Group A1 after three successive defeats to Poland, Portugal and Croatia.

Steve Clarke’s side haven’t recorded a competitive victory in over a year, dating back to their 3-0 win over Cyprus in September 2023, and things could go from bad to worse for the hosts when high-flying Portugal arrive in Glasgow.

Roberto Martinez’s men have won all three of their games so far this campaign, beating Croatia and Scotland 2-1 before a 3-1 win in Poland on Saturday.

Portugal are without centre-back Goncalo Inacio due to injury, with Renato Veiga making his international debut against Poland.

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature at some point in what could be his final match in Britain.

Scotland have no new injury concerns following their 2-1 defeat in Croatia, with uncapped Rangers midfielder Connor Barron being drafted in to replace James Forrest.

Clarke is already without a host of regulars with Angus Gunn, Lawrence Shankland and Greg Taylor all pulling out due to injury and joining John McGinn, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna and Lewis Ferguson on the treatment table.

Where to watch Scotland vs Portugal

TV channel: Unfortunately the game will not be broadcast in the UK.

Live stream: However, you can watch for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel or the Scotland National Team YouTube channel with kick-off set for 7:45pm BST.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated LIVE blog.