How to watch Scotland vs Italy FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Six Nations rugby today

Scotland head into the start of this year’s Six Nations campaign against Italy later today without key man Sione Tuipulotu.

The 27-year-old was in fine form during the Autumn but will play no part in Six Nations rugby after a pectoral injury ruled him out.

Gregor Townsend’s side had been expected to impress this year but fitness issues have dampened the mood somewhat, while Italy head to Murrayfield having made real progress under Gonzalo Quesada.

Boasting a talented squad, they head to the Scottish capital full of confidence.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

How to watch Scotland vs Italy

TV channel: The game is being shown live in the UK free-to-air on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 1:15pm GMT ahead of a 2.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: Free live coverage is also available online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.