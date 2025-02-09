How to watch Scotland vs Ireland FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for Six Nations rugby today

Scotland will have to improve on their dismal record against Ireland (Getty Images)

Scotland today host Six Nations champions Ireland.

The Scots began their campaign with a bonus-point victory against Italy last weekend, but were certainly made to work for it at Murrayfield and will be up against it when the Irish come to town.

Ireland launched their bid for an unprecedented third successive Six Nations title with a bonus-point victory over England in Dublin and remain one of the best sides in world rugby.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch...

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One and RTE. Coverage starts at 2pm GMT ahead of a 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on live streams on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and the RTE Player. All are free with a subscription.

