How to watch Scotland vs Hungary for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Euro 2024 game today

Scotland face Hungary in a must-win Group A clash for both sides at Euro 2024, with a place in the last-16 almost certainly on the line.

Four points should be enough for teams to at least go through as one of the best third-placed teams and that is the mark Scotland will get to if they can win in Stuttgart tonight.

A draw last time out against Switzerland has given Steve Clarke’s side hope of making it out of the group at a major tournament for the first time.

Hungary are yet to get off the mark after defeats to Switzerland and Germany, but could potentially scrape through to the knockout stages themselves should they beat Scotland.

Where to watch Scotland vs Hungary

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

