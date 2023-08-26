How to watch Scotland vs Georgia: TV channel, online stream and start time for World Cup warm-up

Scotland are building well towards the World Cup (Getty Images)

With less than a fortnight until the Rugby World Cup begins, Scotland and Georgia meet in Edinburgh in their final warm-up fixture.

Scotland have enjoyed a solid summer of preparation, with two wins and a tight defeat to France surely pleasing Gregor Townsend.

The head coach will be wary of avoiding a slip-up against a Georgian side also building confidence ahead of the tournament, though.

Levan Maisashvili’s side may well fancy themselves as genuine quarter-final contenders in France with both Wales and Australia, the presumed qualifiers from Pool C, struggling for form.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Scotland vs Georgia?

Scotland vs Georgia is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 26 August at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the Summer Nations Series match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage on the streaming service from 5.10pm BST.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Scotland vs Georgia then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Team News

Ben White is fit to return to the Scotland starting side, with the scrum half having overcome an ankle injury that briefly appeared to threaten his World Cup participation. Gregor Townsend opts for close to a full strength side elsewhere, though Ollie Smith gets an opportunity to show his speed and skill at full back and Sam Skinner partners Grant Gilchrist in the second row.

Pierre Schoeman is rested and Zander Fagerson remains banned, which means Jamie Bhatti and WP Nel take on starting prop duties, with Dave Cherry in between the pair at hooker. Darcy Graham had been picked on the wing, but has been ruled out with a mild quad strain; Kyle Steyn starts in his stead.

Hooker Shalva Mamukashvili is set to become the sixth Georgian centurion, with the experienced front rower picked to start on the occasion of his 100th cap. Vasil Lobzhanidze and Luka Matvaka combine in the halves, with Gela Aprasidze and Tedo Abzhandadze offering more than handy bench back-up, while Merab Sharikadze captains the side at 12.

Story continues

Coach Levan Maisashvili names his World Cup squad on Monday, and with a number of back row options likely for inclusion absent from this week’s 23, all of Luka Ivanishvili, Mikheil Gachechiladze and Sandro Mamamtavrishvili may need strong showings.

Line-ups

Scotland XV: 1. Jamie Bhatti, 2. Dave Cherry, 3. WP Nel; 4. Sam Skinner, 5. Grant Gilchrist; 6. Jamie Ritchie (capt.), 7. Rory Darge, 8. Jack Dempsey; 9. Ben White, 10. Finn Russell; 11. Duhan van der Merwe, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 13. Huw Jones, 14. Kyle Steyn; 15. Ollie Smith.

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Javan Sebastian, 19. Scott Cummings, 20. Matt Fagerson; 21. George Horne, 22. Ben Healy, 23. Chris Harris.

Georgia XV: 1. Mikheil Nariashvili, 2. Shalva Mamukashvili, 3. Beka Gigashvili; 4. Vladiimeri Chachanidze, 5. Konstantin Mikautadze; 6. Luka Ivanishvili, 7. Mikheil Gachechiladze, 8. Tornike Jalaghonia; 9. Vasil Lobzhanidze, 10. Luka Matvaka; 11. Mirian Modebadze, 12. Merab Sharikadze (capt.), 13. Demur Tapladze, 14. Akaki Tabutsadze; 15. David Niniashvili.

Replacements: 16. Tengiz Zamtaradze, 17. Guram Gogichashvili, 18. Guram Papidze, 19. Lasha Jaiani, 20. Sandro Mamamtavrishvili; 21. Gela Aprasidze, 22. Tedo Abzhandadze, 23. Giorgi Kveseladze.

Odds

Scotland win 1/50

Draw 50/1

Georgia win 12/1

Get all the latest betting sites’ offers

Prediction

Scotland are unlikely to have everything their own way, but should eventually pull away slightly. Scotland 27-15 Georgia