How to watch Scotland vs France: LIVE stream and what TV channel

In-form Scotland host France in their second Autumn Nations Cup Pool B fixture at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Gregor Townsend’s side are in a rich vein of form, though were given a stern test of their credentials by Italy in Florence on opening weekend, with second-half tries from Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson and George Turner securing a hard-fought 28-17 bonus-point win.

That was Scotland’s fifth victory in succession after they closed out the delayed Six Nations with a rare triumph in Wales and was achieved without their two first-choice fly-halves, Finn Russell and Adam Hastings.

However, a difficult examination awaits against a France team that did not play on opening weekend after their first game against Fiji was cancelled following a Covid-19 outbreak in the islanders’ camp. France were subsequently awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win.

Fabien Galthe has named something of a mixed team featuring plenty of his usual “finishers” due to an agreement with the Top 14 clubs over player availability during this tournament, with Romain Ntamack and Anthony Bouthier among the injury absentees.

France had little trouble in ending Ireland’s Six Nations hopes on ‘Super Saturday’ last month, though their last defeat was against Scotland - a damaging 28-17 loss at Murrayfield in March that ultimately cost them a first title and Grand Slam for 10 years after prop Mohamed Haouas was sent off for fighting.

