How to watch Scotland vs England for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Women's Nations League today

England must tonight go all-out against Scotland as they bid to win their Women's Nations League group.

Stuck level on points, a three-goal deficit in terms of goal difference must be overturned by the Lionesses in Glasgow as they look to leapfrog Netherlands and win Group A1.

Only passage to the Nations League finals can keep hopes of a Team GB women's side at the next Olympics alive.

The Dutch host Belgium at the same time later today, and England will hope to benefit from the fact that the Belgians can also still qualify with a win alongside Scotland depriving Sarina Wiegman's team of all three points.

The Scots are destined to be relegated for the next edition of the Nations League having so far failed to a win a game in a tough group.

Where to watch Scotland vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7.30pm GMT for a 7.45pm kick-off

Live stream: Fans can also catch the game live online for free via the website and app for BBC Sport and iPlayer.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!