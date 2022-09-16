Watch sci-fi become reality as hoverbike takes off in Michigan. ‘Out of Star Wars’

Whirring as it powered up, a hoverbike lifted directly into the air in Michigan, video shows.

The hoverbike from AERWINS Technologies, a Japanese manufacturing company, made its U.S. debut at the Detroit Auto Show on Thursday, Sept. 15, The Detroit News reported.

The Xturismo hoverbike can reach speeds of up to 62 mph and carry loads of up to 220 pounds, according to the company’s website. It can fly for 40 minutes, Reuters reported.

Video from WXYZ’s Facebook shows the hoverbike’s flight. The test rider checks the vehicle then signals with a fist pump. The engines power up, whirring louder and louder until the bike lifts off. The hoverbike flies back and forth, slightly faster as the ride goes on, then lands smoothly to the ground, video shows.

“I feel like I’m literally 15 years old and I just got out of ‘Star Wars’,” the test rider told Reuters. “It’s awesome! Of course, you have a little apprehension, but I was just so amped. I literally had goosebumps and feel like a little kid.”

Video of the debut flight was met with mixed reactions online.

“People can’t even drive safely on the streets ... plane wrecks don’t usually end well,” one person commented on WWJ Newsradio’s Facebook video.

“It’s awesome,” someone commented on Twitter. “I’d love to ride one.”

“We are gradually entering the era of flying vehicles,” another Twitter user wrote.

The hoverbike is available for purchase in Japan, and AERWINS Technologies hopes to begin selling it in the U.S., The Detroit News reported.

The price of a hoverbike? Only $777,000 according to current estimates, though the company hopes to get the cost down to about $50,000, The Detroit News reported.

