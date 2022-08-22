Watch: Scene from the horror A40 crash which left one woman dead and three injured

A woman has died and three others have been injured after a horror crash between a Range Rover and a Tesla on the A40 in west London.

Emergency services were called to the crash near Park Royal Underground Station at 3.44am after reports that two cars, a Range Rover and a Tesla, had been involved in a collision and the Range Rover had left the road and gone onto the railway line.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, a woman inside the Range Rover died at the scene. Two others inside the car were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Another woman, who is believed to have been in the stationary Tesla, was treated for injuries that have been assessed as non life-threatening.