What to Watch Saturday: New true crime, plus James Taylor documentary repeats

Brooke Cain
·3 min read

Betty White “Match Game” Marathon (9 a.m., Game Show Network) - The Game Show Network will have an 8-hour marathon of Betty White’s appearances on the game show “Match Game.” Trust me, these are fantastic. If you have access to GSN, check it out.

The Wedding Veil (8 p.m., Hallmark) - After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery (Lacey Chabert) and new board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan to unveil it at a gala.

Labor, Lies and Murder (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A pregnant woman hires a doula to assist with her home birth, but then must stay ever alert to the threat of someone stealing her baby.

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name (9 p.m., CNN) - We get a repeat of this documentary, which debuted on CNN last Sunday. The film explores the 50+ year musical collaboration and friendship of six-time Grammy Award-winner James Taylor and four-time Grammy Award-winner Carole King: how they met, their joint collaborations and what inspires them. At the genesis of their friendship and collaboration, the two famously performed together in 1970 at The Troubadour, the storied Los Angeles club. The pair came together to reprise that concert for The Troubadour’s own 50th anniversary in 2007. As Taylor recalls in the film, those 2007 performances — including “So Far Away,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” and “You’ve Got a Friend” during six sold out concerts — were so much fun, that he and King hatched plans for a 2010 world tour. This film documents the beloved songwriters’ triumphant 2010 Troubadour Reunion Tour of arena concerts around the world. NOTE: This is also available to stream via CNNgo through Jan. 16.

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer (9 p.m., A&E) - This new 4-part docuseries examines Dennis Rader, who terrorized Wichita, Kansas as his murderous alter ego, BTK. Parts 1 and 2 air tonight with Parts 3 and 4 airing on Sunday. The two-night event features never-before-heard conversations between Rader and professor of Forensic Psychology, Dr. Katherine Ramsland, as they discuss his past and gruesome crimes.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Correspondent Richard Schlesinger goes inside the investigation of the disappearance of Jonelle Matthews, and the trial of former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steven Dana Pankey for her murder. Was Pankey a true-crime junkie who talked himself into being indicted, or was it something more? Matthews vanished from her family’s Greeley, Colo., home five days before Christmas in 1984. The only evidence left behind were shoeprints in the snow, which someone tried to erase with a garden rake. The case drew national attention. Matthews was featured on milk cartons with other missing children. Then more than three decades later, in 2019, Matthews’ body was found by a crew digging a pipeline. In 2020, Pankey, who says he never met Matthews, was charged with murder after repeatedly making public statements that inserted him into the case, including drawing up a list of persons of interest with his own name on it. Pankey went on trial in October 2021.

