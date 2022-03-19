What to Watch Saturday: Serial killer thriller from Lifetime, ‘Breaking Bad’ marathon

Brooke Cain
·1 min read
LIFETIME

Breaking Bad (4 p.m., AMC) - It’s a marathon of all five seasons of the extraordinary, award-winning “Breaking Bad” series, leading up to the sixth and final season of equally extraordinary “Better Call Saul” prequel series. (“Better Call Saul” premieres at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 18, by the way.) This marathon will air on five consecutive Saturdays, one season per Saturday: seven Season 1 episodes today; 13 Season 2 episodes on March 26 (beginning at 10 a.m.); 13 Season 3 episodes on April 2 (10 a.m.); 13Season 4 episodes on April 9 (10 a.m.); and 16 Season 6 episodes on April 16 (6:30 a.m.). The marathon feature exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and bonus content, including “Better Call Saul” Easter eggs and “Breaking Bad” trivia. It will also explore connections between fan-favorite characters from both series, including Gus Fring, Mike Ehrmantraut, Lalo Salamanca, “The Cousins,” and more.

Sins in the Suburbs (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a struggling artist named Heather (Monique Sypkens) is intrigued by her charming, handsome, and seemingly quite successful next-door neighbor, Tyler (Brandon Santana). However, as news of a local serial killer begins to spread, Heather begins to question if Tyler may be involved.

Your Boyfriend is Mine (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Another new Lifetime movie! In this one, Ben agrees to take a job (over the objection of his girlfriend) as the “live-in” manservant to a wealthy businesswoman, Amanda. Ben quickly realizes he has made a deal with the devil and has put himself and his girlfriend in mortal jeopardy.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

