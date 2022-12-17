What to Watch Saturday: New Scotty McCreery Hallmark movie debuts tonight

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Five More Minutes: Moments Like These (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

This movie isn’t a sequel to last year’s “Five More Minutes” movie, which is based on a Scotty McCreery song, but it’s also based on McCreery’s “Five More Minutes” hit.

The plot: Returning to her old home for the holidays, a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son gets answered in unexpected ways. It stars Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant.

We have much more about the new movie (including additional broadcast dates), last year’s “Five More Minutes” movie and info about the song in this article.

Other Christmas & holiday specials airing tonight:

Elf (7 and 9 p.m., AMC)

Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves (Bob Newhart), a man (Will Ferrell) leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. Also stars James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Ed Asner and Mary Steenburgen.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 (8 p.m., The CW)

Performances by the year’s biggest recording artists.

’Twas the Night Before Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark)

A former actress takes charge of a town’s annual Christmas Eve courtroom production, in which the true authorship of the famous poem ”A Visit from St. Nick” is debated.

The Holiday Dating Guide (8 p.m., Lifetime)

In this new movie, Abigale Slater makes her lifelong dream come true when she finishes her first book — a guide to dating in the modern world. However, to satisfy her publisher, Abigale must prove her advice works by making a man fall for her within the next 12 days.

It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m., Bravo)

In this 1946 Frank Capra classic, a suicidal man ruined by a miser on Christmas Eve sees his life in a new light thanks to his guardian angel. It stars James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore.

The Greatest Story Ever Told (8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies)

In this 1965 classic, the life of Jesus (Max von Sydow) unfolds according to the Bible, from birth to the Resurrection, on an epic scale.

Home Alone (8:55 p.m., Freeform)

Accidentally left behind by his Paris-bound family at Christmas time, an 8-year-old (Macaulay Culkin) makes mincemeat of two burglars (Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) in the house.

Tis the Season: The Holidays on Screen (9 p.m., CNN)

This special is a celebration of beloved holiday films and TV specials featuring decades of rich archival footage and interviews with the celebrities, directors and pop culture experts unwrapping the most memorable and festive moments on screen.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

