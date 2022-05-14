What to Watch Saturday: New movies tonight on Hallmark, Lifetime and BET

Revenge Best Served Chilled (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, an aspiring sommelier enters a highly competitive training program hoping to save her family’s failing restaurant. From Lifetime: “Once there, strange things begin to happen, and she encounters trouble from her fellow competitors at every turn. When several people in the program mysteriously turn up dead, she finds herself not only framed for their murders but also in mortal danger.” Lynn Kim Do, Monique Parent and Michael Swan star.

Road Trip Romance (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new Hallmark movie, an escalating series of unfortunate events keeps delaying a young woman’s journey to her sister’s wedding — a trip she must now take with her biggest rival from high school. Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier star.

Trophy Wife (8 p.m., BET) - In this new BET movie, When a philandering tech CEO is murdered, every friend becomes a suspect, including his distressed wife, who ends up in a mental institution after his death.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Selena Gomez hosts SNL and Post Malone performs.

