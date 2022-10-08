What to Watch Saturday: Lifetime movie tells true story of Cari Farver disappearance

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

‘The Disappearance of Cari Farver’ (8 p.m., Lifetime)

This week’s ripped-from-the-headlines Lifetime movie dramatizes the true story of the disappearance of Cari Farver from Omaha, Nebraska, in November 2012, and the role her ex-boyfriend, Dave Kroupa, played in helping police figure out what happened to her.





The story has been told on numerous true-crime shows, including “Dateline,” but was also the subject of Leslie Rule’s book “A Tangled Web.”

Zach Gilford (“Friday Night Lights”) plays Kroupa, Rebecca Amzallag plays Farver and Alicia Witt (Hallmark Christmas movies) plays Kroupa’s girlfriend, Liz. Lea Thompson (“Back to the Future”) plays Farver’s mother, Nancy.

‘Pumpkin Everything’ (8 p.m., Hallmark)

Hallmark brings strong Fall vibes with this movie about an up-and-coming novelist who confronts an old flame from her past, after returning to her hometown to care for her stubborn grandfather and his pumpkin-themed store.

‘Saturday Night Live’ (11:30 p.m., NBC)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will host and Willow performs.

