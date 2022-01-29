What to Watch on Saturday: Janet Jackson documentary finale, new 48 HOURS

Janet Jackson (8 p.m., LIfetime / A&E) - Part 2 of this Lifetime/A&E documentary on Janet Jackson airs tonight (if you missed Friday night’s 2-hour premiere, it will rebroadcast ahead of this starting at 6 p.m.) The new four-hour documentary marks the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s first album, “Janet Jackson” in 1982. The filmmakers had full, unprecedented access to the singer, resulting in an intimate, honest and unfiltered look at her untold story. Producers filmed the documentary for over three years and had exclusive access to archival footage and never-before-seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews. In addition to her career, the film will look at Jackson’s private life for the very first time, and reveals some of her most intimate moments caught on camera. In tonight’s finale, Janet signs multi-million dollar sponsorship contracts, lands leading roles in feature films, and becomes a sex-icon. But with news of accusations about Michael, her world comes crashing down.

Butlers in Love (8 p.m., Hallmark) - At a prestigious academy where competition is fierce, sparks fly between passionate Emma Conroy and rebellious Henry Walker as they train to become royal butlers.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - A Wisconsin man, Todd Kendhammer, says his wife Barbara was fatally injured when a pipe flew off a truck and pierced the windshield of their car, but investigators don’t believe him, and he is sentenced to life in prison. The episode will feature interviews with the Kendhammer family, as well as home videos and footage from the trial.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Willem Dafoe hosts and Katy Perry performs.

