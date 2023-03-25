What to Watch Saturday: Did an Alabama woman shoot herself twice? Tonight on 48 HOURS

Sign up for the Happiness is a Warm TV newsletter here.

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

Every Breath She Takes (8 p.m., Lifetime)

In this new movie, a woman thinks she’s finally free after suffering years of physical abuse from her husband, when a physical struggle ends in a fire that takes his life. However, she’s soon pushed to the edge as she starts to believe she’s seeing him at every turn. It stars Tamala Jones, Tisha Campbell and Jackee Harry.

A Picture of Her (8 p.m., Hallmark)

In this movie, a woman becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine cover and embarks on a quest to uncover the true identity of the photographer who snapped her photo.

48 HOURS: The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford (10 p.m., CBS)

CBS correspondent David Begnaud reports on the death of Tiffiney Crawford in Cullman, Alabama. On the night of May 2, 2017, Tiffiney’s husband Jason Crawford called 911 to report that his wife had been shot. Officers found Tiffiney dead in the driver’s seat of her van with two bullet wounds in her head — one in her jaw and one in her temple. Tiffiney was right-handed, but the gun was in her left hand. Still, at least one officer thought she may have taken her own life, but deeper digging revealed a different scenario.

The episode follows the investigation through to charges, a trial and an ultimate conviction for Tiffiney’s murder.

Begnaud has an exclusive interview with Jason Crawford.

