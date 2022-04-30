What to Watch Saturday: D.C.’s ‘Nerd Prom’ is back. Here’s what to expect.

White House Press Correspondents’ Dinner (7 p.m., CNN/ 8 p.m. C-SPAN) - Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”) hosts the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner — also known as “The Nerd Prom” — after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. At the (typically) annual event, which funds scholarships for journalism students, members of the D.C. news media bring guests from the entertainment world for dinner and a little light “roasting.” Here’s what to know about this year’s show:

President Joe Biden will be the first sitting president to attend the event since 2016, as President Trump boycotted the event for the three years it took place during his presidency.

Biden will make remarks but will not attend the dinner, due to COVID cautions.

Anthony Fauci was said to be a guest of ABC News at the dinner, but backed out over concerns of Covid, according to CNN.

Trevor Noah will provide the comedy — the first comedian to host the show in three years.

You can watch on television (CNN and C-SPAN) and also stream online at c-span.org (with live coverage of Red Carpet arrivals).

Comedians Billy Eichner and James Corden will be featured in a pre-taped sketch shot at the White House, according to Deadline.

Deadline also reports the following expected celebrity guests: Melinda French Gates, Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson will reportedly attend. Also, Drew Barrymore, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jay Roach, B.D. Wong, Sophia Bush, Roy Wood Jr., Desus Nice, Corey Stoll and Ziwe Fumudoh.

