What to Watch Saturday: Ariana DeBose hosts SNL, new Lifetime movie premieres

Safe Room (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new thriller centers on recently widowed Lila Jackson (Nicole Ari Parker) and her 14-year-old autistic son Ian (Nik Sanchez). From Lifetime: “Since the death of her husband, Lila is grateful for their kind neighbor Neil (Boris Kodjoe, who also directs), who looks out for them. After Ian accidentally witnesses a break-in in the house across the street and records the horrific murder of the homeowner, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son from intruders Dominic (Mackenzie Astin) and Rocco (Drea De Matteo), who will stop at nothing to retrieve the video evidence of the crime and silence them. Hiding and trapped in a makeshift panic room created by her late husband, Lila and Ian must use all of their strength and intelligence to outsmart the intruders to save themselves.”

The Perfect Pairing (8 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a food and wine critic falls for a single father after she bumps her head and loses her memory.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - North Carolina native Ariana DeBose will host tonight with musical guest Bleachers. DeBose, who grew up in Raleigh and Wake Forest, is one of the stars of the critically acclaimed new Steven Spielberg film “West Side Story.” DeBose plays Anita, the role that won Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962 for the original 1961 “West Side Story” movie. DeBose recently won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the movie and was just nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.