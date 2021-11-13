What to Watch Saturday: 48 HOURS looks at a murder that rocked a Florida town

One Snowy Christmas (7 p.m., UPtv) - Lawyer Kelly returns home to spend Christmas with her family, whose home is at risk of demolition. She dreams of finding her perfect man and meets contractor Forrest.

A Picture Perfect Holiday (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new Christmas movie, a fashion photographer and a wildlife photographer must decide if they’re willing to take a risk to share a picture-perfect holiday together.

My Christmas Family Tree (8 p.m., Hallmark) - A woman meets long-lost relatives for the first time after discovering her family tree during the holidays, in this new Hallmark Christmas movie.

The Trials of Robert Durst (9 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - ID’s true crime special tells the story of the life and criminal trials of the infamous real estate heir, Robert Durst, from the suspicious disappearance of his wife to the brutal dismemberment of his neighbor and the murder of his best friend.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Peter Van Sant looks at the February 2018 murder of Patrick De La Cerda, shot and killed at his front door in Deltona, Florida, as he waited for an engagement ring delivery for his fiancee, Jessica Devnani. Van Sant reports on the unexpected twists in the investigation, which revealed a meticulous murder plan crafted by a man jealous of the couple’s relationship. Would the killer have gotten away with murder if he had only emptied his trash? Van Sant has interviews with Devnani, De La Cerda’s family, a sheriff’s detective and prosecutors.

One December Night (10 p.m., Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) - In this new movie, two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Jonathan Majors hosts and Taylor Swift performs.

