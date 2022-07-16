What to Watch Saturday: 48 HOURS dives into SC’s ‘Murdaugh Mysteries’

Here’s what to watch tonight:

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (8 p.m., Lifetime)

We get the second installment of the new Lifetime limited series that serving as a prequel for the V.C. Andrews “Flowers in the Attic” gothic novels. The series, which premiered last week and airs over consecutive Saturday nights, reveals the twisted origin and dark secrets of the Foxworth family. Scroll to the bottom of the story to see photos from the series.

Here’s everything to know about “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin”:

▪ What the series is about: The series “tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield, who is working alongside her beloved father, Mr. Winfield, when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth. After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic.

▪ What happens in ‘Part 2 The Mother’: In tonight’s second installment, Olivia’s family grows in unexpected ways, and she’s committed to giving them a childhood full of joy and safety. However, her efforts prove to be futile as she fights the evils of Foxworth Hall and her husband’s twisted obsession over a family secret.

▪ Did you miss Part 1? It airs tonight at 6 p.m., just before Part 2.

▪ The stars: Jemima Rooper stars as Olivia Winfield Foxworth and Max Irons as Malcolm Foxworth, parents to Corinne Foxworth and grandparents to Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.

▪ Other cast members include Kelsey Grammer as Garland Foxworth, father of Malcolm Foxworth; Harry Hamlin as Mr. Winfield, Olivia’s father; Kate Mulgrew as Mrs. Steiner, head of Foxworth Hall staff; Paul Wesley as John Amons, Olivia’s cousin; Alana Boden as Alicia Foxworth, Garland Foxworth’s new wife; Hannah Dodd, as Corrine Foxworth; T’Shan Williams as housekeeper Nella; and Callum Kerr as Christopher, a Foxworth relative whose life becomes intertwined with Corrine’s. Luke Fetherston and Buck Braithwaite also star.

▪ Lifetime has rights to the entire V.C. Andrews catalog, and has already released 14 movies: “Dark Angel,” “Fallen Hearts,” “Gates of Paradise,” “Web of Dreams,” “Heaven,” “Flowers in the Attic,” “Petals in the Wind,” “Seeds of Yesterday,” “If There Be Thorns,” “My Sweet Audrina,” “Ruby,” Pearl in the Mist,” “All That Glitters and “Hidden Jewel.” The titles are available on demand.

▪ “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” is based on the prequel novel “Garden of Shadows” by Andrew Neiderman.

▪ A new V.C. Andrews Collection novel, “Becoming My Sister,” was recently published by Gallery Books.

Campfire Christmas (8 p.m., Hallmark)

In this new Hallmark “Christmas in July” movie, romance rekindles for Peyton and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family-owned summer camp. It stars Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

48 HOURS: The Murdaugh Mysteries (10 p.m., CBS)

CBS News looks at the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul; Mallory Beach’s fatal boating crash; and two other mysterious deaths all connect to the family of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh was indicted this week for the murders of his wife and son.

▪ Check out these other documentaries (available to stream) and podcasts about the Murdaugh Family.

Luke Fetherston, Hannah Dodd and Buck Braithwaite star in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Hannah Dodd as Corrine Foxworth and Max Irons as Malcolm Foxworth in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Alana Boden as Alicia Foxworth and Kelsey Grammer as Garland Foxworth in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Paul Wesley as John Amons and Harry Hamlin as Mr. Winfield in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Max Irons as Malcolm Foxworth in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Jemima Rooper stars as Olivia Winfield Foxworth and Harry Hamlin as Mr. Winfield in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Jemima Rooper stars as Olivia Winfield Foxworth and Max Irons as Malcolm Foxworth in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Kelsey Grammer as Garland Foxworth and Alana Boden as Alicia Foxworth in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Kate Mulgrew as Mrs. Steiner in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

T’Shan Williams as housekeeper Nella in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

Max Irons as Malcolm Foxworth and Jemima Rooper stars as Olivia Winfield Foxworth in the Lifetime limited series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.”

