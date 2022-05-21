What to Watch Saturday: An update on a 44-year-old ‘innocence’ case in Louisiana

Disappearance in Yellowstone (8 p.m., Lifetime) - A teen girl is kidnapped after car trouble in Yellowstone Park, and her mother (Lucy Guest) is wrongfully accused of kidnapping. She escapes from the police and teams up with a mechanic to find her daughter before she’s killed.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - CBS looks at the case against Vincent Simmons, who was released from prison in 2022 after serving 44 years for attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters Karen and Sharon Sanders. Simmons was convicted of two counts of rape in Marksville, Louisiana, in 1977, and was sentenced to 100 years in prison. The sisters were 14 at the time and Simmons was 25. Simmons has always insisted on his innocence, and earlier this year, after help from the Innocence Project, a judge ruled that he didn’t receive a fair trial. The district attorney declined to retry him. “48 Hours” contributor David Begnaud updates the story. The episode will also stream on Paramount+.

