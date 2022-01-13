Watch as San Francisco 49ers’ players, coaches preview wildcard game against Dallas Cowboys

After rallying for an overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will play the Dallas Cowboys in a wildcard game on Jan. 16.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discussed the challenges of playing against Dallas’ defense during a press conference on Wednesday.

Garoppolo also talked about the uncertainty going into next season and the feeling of this year being “one last ride” with the 49ers.