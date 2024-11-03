How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Racing Louisville FC: Live Stream NWSL, TV channel info

On Sunday, the San Diego Wave FC and Racing Louisville FC face off in NWSL action.

Neither team is currently in the playoffs, with Racing Louisville in ninth and the Wave in 13th.

Racing has 28 points this season with seven wins, seven draws and 11 losses while the Wave have 22 points, winning five times and drawing seven while losing 15 matches.

Tune in Sunday to see what happens when these two NWSL sides meet.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN (Watch FREE on Fubo)

Live stream the San Diego Wave FC vs Racing Louisville FC match on Fubo: Start your free trial now

San Diego is coming off a 4-1 loss to the KC Current. Delphine Cascarino scored for the Wave, but not until the team already trailed by four. The team was down 7-1 in shots on target, which doomed it to the defeat even though it had possession for 58% of the match.

Racing Louisville is coming off a 1-0 win over the Portland Thorns, winning despite trailing 14-5 in total shots and 6-4 in shots on target. A Taylor Flint goal in the 88th minute gave the team the victory.

What will be the result of this clash between the San Diego Wave FC and Racing Louisville FC? Catch the action on ESPN at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

