If you’re planning on getting a golden retriever as a guard dog, you might want to watch this video first.

An usual burglary was caught on a security camera last month in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of San Diego, California. In the clip posted to social media by the San Diego Police Department on Thursday, a man can be seen wheeling a bike out of an open garage door.

The man walked into the garage around 10:40 p.m. on July 15 and stole the 2019 Electra 3-speed bicycle, worth roughly $1,300, police said.

But before the man left, one of the home's residents stopped him in his tracks. For some belly rubs.

'You're a sweetheart'

At the beginning of the video, the man has already secured the bike and appears to be preparing to leave when the family dog enters the garage through a side door.

The tail-wagging golden retriever approaches the man with an excited jump. The man, apparently unable to resist the friendly dog’s charm, stops for some pets.

"Hi, buddy," he says, according to the video. "Because you're so cool, come here, you're the coolest dog I've ever known. I love you, too. You're a sweetheart."

The affectionate pup then rolls onto its back to receive belly rubs. The non-guard dog even licks the man on the face, prompting laugher and smiles.

"Where's your dad?" the man asks. "Your dad should know not to leave your garage open ... Dad, where are you!?"

A golden retriever befriends a suspected burglar at a home in San Diego, California.

Eventually the man stands up and begins wheeling the bike outside once more. The curious pup follows with its tail still wagging the whole way.

Police say the man did ultimately get away with the bike, despite the distraction. Police are still on the lookout for him.

It's unclear whether the dog has found any other passers-by to administer much-needed belly rubs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch: San Diego burglary suspect stops to pet friendly family dog