Watch: Salman Khan's Intense Training for Tiger 3

Salman Khan is set to reprise his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathod in his upcoming film Tiger 3. If the previous two installments were any indication, Tiger 3 is going to be an action-packed film which needs intense training. Salman Khan shared a video from his gym session while prepping for Tiger 3.

He wrote in the caption, "I think this guy is training for Tiger3 @beingstrongglobal (sic)."

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Emraan had also shared a picture of his amazing transformation, though he didn't mention if it was for the film. "Only just the beginning," he wrote.

The film is the third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise which currently consists of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The first film released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan, and the second released five years later. Tiger Zinda Hai was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

In Tiger 3, Katrina will feature as ISI agent Zoya Humaini, and Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist. The film will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi to Face Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3' as ISI Agent?

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Non-Bailable Warrant Against Congress Leader Salman Khurshid's WifeWatch: Salman Khan's Intense Training for Tiger 3 . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.