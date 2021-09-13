Watch: Salman Khan Does The 'Towel Step' in Turkey While Shooting For 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3, in Turkey. The actor seems to be having a ball there. A recent video shared by one of Salman's fan-clubs shows him dancing to his song 'Jeene Ke Hai Char Din', as his fans cheer him on.

Salman breaks into the popular 'towel step' while performing. He is seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a black leather jacket and a beret.

On Monday morning, Salman shared a photo from Turkey, wherein he can be seen enjoying the sunrise.

