How to watch Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game 5: TV, radio and streaming

The Sacramento Kings have a chance to regain their lead for the first round of the playoff series against the Golden State Warriors as they head off for Game 5 Wednesday.

The Warriors caught up in Game 4, leading at 126-125 at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Now the two teams are at 2-2 in the best-of-seven series.

More than 10 million people tuned in to watch Game 4, making it the largest audience for a first-round playoff game in 21 years.

Game 5 will be at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Here’s how to watch:

On TV

TNT will be covering Game 5. It will air locally on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area.

You can also listen live on the radio at Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Streaming

You can stream the game live on FuboTV, SlingTV or your preferred streaming service. There’s a free trial available if you don’t already have an account.

You can also watch games through NBA live if you have a subscription or an eligible TV provider.

Watch it at Golden 1 Center

Resale tickets for Game 5 are available on Ticketmaster, starting at $198.

Tickets go upwards of $2,000 the closer you go to the floor.

The Kings are also opening up Section 916 for the game. It’s a free outdoor area on L Street between 5th and 6th Streets where you can stand and watch the game on jumbo screens. It’s first come first serve, and there will be restrooms and food trucks.

You can reserve your spot in the section online.

